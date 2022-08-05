Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,384. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $93.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

