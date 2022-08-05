Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 6,078 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. 80,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.