Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 26,803 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after buying an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,020,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.83. 188,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

