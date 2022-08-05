Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 345,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

