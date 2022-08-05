Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $429.33. 63,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.89 and a 200-day moving average of $428.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

