ChatCoin One Day Volume Reaches $388,894.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $762,542.00 and approximately $388,894.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

