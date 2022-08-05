ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Reaches $762,542.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $762,542.00 and approximately $388,894.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,693.21 or 0.99914346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045722 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028521 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001386 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

