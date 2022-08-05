Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $198.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $195.73 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

