Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY22 guidance to $10.70-10.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.70-$10.95 EPS.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

