Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

CRL stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.50 and its 200-day moving average is $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

