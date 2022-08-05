Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

