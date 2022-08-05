Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.