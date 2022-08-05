Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.39

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1085480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More

