CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

CNP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 140,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,841,000 after acquiring an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 670,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

