Centamin plc (LON:CEY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Centamin Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.33 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.00.
Insider Transactions at Centamin
In other news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,878.57). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
