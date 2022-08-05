Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Celsion Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Institutional Trading of Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.81). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

