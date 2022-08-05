Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $162.92 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $162.92 million and approximately $23.41 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.