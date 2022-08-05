Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELCGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 22.37 and a quick ratio of 22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celcuity by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Earnings History for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

