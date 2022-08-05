Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celcuity Stock Performance
NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 22.37 and a quick ratio of 22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Celcuity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celcuity (CELC)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.