CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.70 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $189.70 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
CEEK VR Coin Profile
CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.
CEEK VR Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.