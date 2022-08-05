CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189.70 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $189.70 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

