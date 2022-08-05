Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

