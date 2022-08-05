CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Down 17.9%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 9,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

CCA Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

