CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.