CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,316.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

