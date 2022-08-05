Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 14.1% Higher

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $295.44 and last traded at $291.84. 613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average is $242.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
