Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 14.1% Higher

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $295.44 and last traded at $291.84. 613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average is $242.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

