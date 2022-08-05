Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438,745.97

Caspian (CSP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Caspian has a market cap of $438,745.97 and approximately $3,268.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

