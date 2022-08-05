Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $7.36 million and $678,204.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

