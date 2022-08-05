Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

