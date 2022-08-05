Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

Cascades Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$16.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$864.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. In related news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,105.30. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

