Carry Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.11 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $43.13 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00062110 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017075 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

