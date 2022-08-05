CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CareCloud stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of CareCloud
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.