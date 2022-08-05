CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud



CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

