Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRLFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRLFF opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

