Carbon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,679.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $821,473.90 and approximately $23,679.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,934,053 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
