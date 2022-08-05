Capital Square LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,858,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

