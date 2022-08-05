Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 305 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGHG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,701 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13.

