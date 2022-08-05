Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $237.89. 138,465 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.31.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.