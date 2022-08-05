Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 6,590 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 531,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

