Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,391. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

