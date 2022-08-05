Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 155,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,990. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.