Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 306 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

BDX stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.26. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

