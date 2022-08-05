Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,569. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

