Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $145.36. 103,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

