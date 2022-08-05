Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $35.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,692. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.