Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

USAT opened at $6.38 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

