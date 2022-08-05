Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.81

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.81 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 17.35 ($0.21). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,638,133 shares traded.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £44.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

