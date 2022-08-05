Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5822 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

CNQ stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. 478,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

