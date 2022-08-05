Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.
Zillow Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $112.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Zillow Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
