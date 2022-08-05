Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Zillow Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.