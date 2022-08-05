Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Camden National Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.80. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Camden National by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Camden National by 159.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.