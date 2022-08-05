Camden Capital LLC Takes $255,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $696.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.64.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.