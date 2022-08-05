Camden Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.