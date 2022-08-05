Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
