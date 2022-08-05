Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBSGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBSGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

